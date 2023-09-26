Roads near Queen’s Park shut down Tuesday ahead of planned protest

See more sharing options

Toronto Police say roads in and around Queen’s Park are closed due to “a potential demonstration involving a number of vehicles.”

Police issued the traffic alert about the road closures just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Queen’s Park Crescent from Bloor Street West to College Street is closed.

University Avenue from College Street to Elm Street is closed.

Wellesley Street West to Queen’s Park is closed.

Police said it will provide updates as they become available including when roads are expected to reopen.

They noted there is no pedestrian impact.

On Monday, the Ontario Health Coalition held a demonstration at Queen’s Park. The coalition said it would hold another demonstration on Tuesday for those who could not attend due to Yom Kippur.

MPPs returned to Queen’s Park on Monday after a summer break as the Ford government continues to deal with the Greenbelt scandal and minister resignations.

The last time police closed off a significant portion of Queen’s Park was for the “Freedom Convoy” protests last year.