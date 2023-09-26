Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Roads near Queen’s Park shut down Tuesday ahead of planned protest

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 7:20 am
Toronto police block off roads into Queen's Park ahead of planned demonstrations on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Toronto police block off roads into Queen's Park ahead of planned demonstrations on Tuesday. Doug Gamey / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Police say roads in and around Queen’s Park are closed due to “a potential demonstration involving a number of vehicles.”

Police issued the traffic alert about the road closures just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Queen’s Park Crescent from Bloor Street West to College Street is closed.

University Avenue from College Street to Elm Street is closed.

Wellesley Street West to Queen’s Park is closed.

Police said it will provide updates as they become available including when roads are expected to reopen.

They noted there is no pedestrian impact.

On Monday, the Ontario Health Coalition held a demonstration at Queen’s Park. The coalition said it would hold another demonstration on Tuesday for those who could not attend due to Yom Kippur.

Story continues below advertisement

MPPs returned to Queen’s Park on Monday after a summer break as the Ford government continues to deal with the Greenbelt scandal and minister resignations.

The last time police closed off a significant portion of Queen’s Park was for the “Freedom Convoy” protests last year.

Trending Now

 

More on Toronto
Toronto Policeroad closuresqueen's parkRoads closedPlanned ProtestToronto roads closedQueen's Park roads closed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices