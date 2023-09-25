Menu

Crime

Student stabbed at Durham College in Whitby, lockdown since lifted

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 6:22 pm
Durham College Whitby campus. View image in full screen
Durham College Whitby campus. Google Street View
A student was stabbed at Durham College’s Whitby campus on Monday, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a social media post shortly before 5 p.m. that the campus, located in the Thickson Road and Highway 401 area, was on lockdown for a “police investigation.”

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 4:15 p.m.

Officers have since confirmed that one person — a student — was stabbed. They were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody in relation to the incident and no suspect information has been released.

The lockdown has since been lifted, though police said they still remain in the area.

A statement from Durham College confirmed “an incident” occurred at the Whitby campus Monday afternoon and one person was taken to hospital.

“The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) and the Office of Campus Safety responded and it is now a police investigation with the DRPS,” the statement said.

“Classes have been cancelled for this evening. There is no risk to the campus community.”

