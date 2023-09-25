‘Intimate partner violence’: Man charged in Abbotsford double stabbing

See more sharing options

A 33-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault over a double-stabbing in Abbotsford earlier this month.

Police were called to a housing complex in the 1900-block of McCallum Road just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Officers arrived to find two people with “life-threatening stab wounds,” Abbotsford police said in a Monday media release.

Police also located a suspect, who was also taken to hospital with “serious, self-inflicted injuries.”

Investigators added the incident was the result of intimate partner violence, “calling attention to the often serious level of violence unfortunately present in some relationships.”

Tu Cuong Tran is facing two charges of aggravated assault in the incident.