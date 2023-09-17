Menu

Crime

Two victims injured in ‘targeted’ Abbotsford stabbings

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 1:29 pm
Two victims injured in ‘targeted’ Abbotsford stabbings
Two victims suffering from apparent life-threatening stab wounds were found at a residential complex on McCallum Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Three people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a violent incident in Abbotsford.

Two victims suffering from apparent life-threatening stab wounds were found at a residential complex on McCallum Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

BC Emergency Services and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service applied life-sustaining measures to the victims, who were then taken to a nearby hospital.

“AbbyPD officers quickly contained and isolated the area and located the suspect, who was placed in police custody and transported to hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries,” Const. Art Stele said, with Abbotsford police.

“AbbyPD’s major crime unit (is) in the initial stages of the investigation, with early indicators suggesting the event to be targeted.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

