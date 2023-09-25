4 charged after man assaulted and kidnapped in southeast Calgary neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Three men and a minor face assault and kidnapping charges after a 19-year-old man was allegedly attacked in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood and forced into a car.

Officers were called to the 9300 block of Almond Crescent Southeast, in the neighbourhood of Acadia, shortly before 1 p.m. on the afternoon of Sept. 19 for reports someone was being assaulted and dragged by four people in the alleyway.

CPS officials say the victim was forced into a car with some of his assailants and the group drove away prior to the arrival of officers.

Police units, including HAWCS, tracked two suspect vehicles to southbound Bow Bottom Trail near Canyon Meadows Drive Southeast. Both vehicles eventually stopped in the 200 block of Deerpoint Lane Southeast, in the neighbourhood of Deer Ridge, and officers arrested three of the suspects.

The assault victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to police, a search of the two vehicles resulted in the seizure of:

17.2 grams of crack cocaine;

1.7 grams of methamphetamine;

Bear spray;

A baseball bat;

An imitation firearm;

Knives; and

Drug paraphernalia

Police have not indicated where the fourth suspect was arrested.

Four people — 21-year-old Dobuol Kang Gathuoth, 20-year-old Yusuf Mohamed Aboud, 18-year-old Micias Luelseged Cherie and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named — have all been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with the investigation.

Cherie was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking while Aboud was charged with wearing a disguise with intent. The 17-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

All four of the accused were scheduled to appear in court this week.