Lethbridge police seize gun, ammunition and body armour during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A man is behind bars after Lethbridge police say they found a weapon, ammunition and body armour during a traffic stop.

On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., Alberta Sheriffs say they pulled over a vehicle that was speeding along Metis Trail near Jerry Potts Boulevard.

According to police, the driver showed signs of being impaired and refused to get out of the car. Lethbridge police came out to assist the sheriffs and confirmed the driver has a lifetime firearms and weapons ban.

Officers say they saw a rifle case in plain view inside the car and a search resulted in the seizure of a loaded rifle with an overcapacity magazine, a second magazine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a ballistic vest, a ski mask, a baton and handcuffs.

Police arrested the driver, and he is facing numerous charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Jamey Kenneth Jensen, 32, of Lethbridge has been charged with four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon, possession of a firearm/weapon obtained by an offence and possession of body armour without a valid permit.

Jensen remains in police custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.