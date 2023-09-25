Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge police seize gun, ammunition and body armour during traffic stop

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 3:45 pm
Items Lethbridge police seized after being called to assist Alberta Sheriffs following a traffic stop for speeding. View image in full screen
Items Lethbridge police seized after being called to assist Alberta Sheriffs following a traffic stop for speeding. Handout / Lethbridge Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is behind bars after Lethbridge police say they found a weapon, ammunition and body armour during a traffic stop.

On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., Alberta Sheriffs say they pulled over a vehicle that was speeding along Metis Trail near Jerry Potts Boulevard.

According to police, the driver showed signs of being impaired and refused to get out of the car. Lethbridge police came out to assist the sheriffs and confirmed the driver has a lifetime firearms and weapons ban.

Officers say they saw a rifle case in plain view inside the car and a search resulted in the seizure of a loaded rifle with an overcapacity magazine, a second magazine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a ballistic vest, a ski mask, a baton and handcuffs.

Police arrested the driver, and he is facing numerous charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Jamey Kenneth Jensen, 32, of Lethbridge has been charged with four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon, possession of a firearm/weapon obtained by an offence and possession of body armour without a valid permit.

Jensen remains in police custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Click to play video: 'Shaw sentenced to 10 years for Lethbridge hostage taking'
Shaw sentenced to 10 years for Lethbridge hostage taking
Related News
CrimeLethbridge CrimeLethbridge PoliceAmmunitionMetis TrailProhibited FirearmSheriffsSki maskJerry Potts Boulevard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices