Collision sends 5 to hospital, 2 people airlifted from scene in Innisfil

Multiple people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil, Ont., Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., the South Simcoe Police Service, Innisfil Fire and Rescue Service, and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of 10 Sideroad and 6th Line.

Police say a vehicle travelling westbound on the 6th Line failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a vehicle travelling southbound on 10 Sideroad.

The westbound vehicle then struck a utility pole, trapping the four occupants, police say.

A man and woman, both aged 38, and two children, aged 5 and 8, all from Woodbridge, were freed by firefighters.

Police say the man and 8-year-old child were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The woman and 5-year-old child were airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto trauma centre where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sole occupant of the southbound vehicle, a 60-year-old woman from Bradford, was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.

Roads were closed for close to nine hours while Traffic and Marine Unit officers completed a collision reconstruction and crews replaced the utility pole.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.