Traffic

Collision sends 5 to hospital, 2 people airlifted from scene in Innisfil

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 4:13 pm
An Ornge air ambulance prepares to take off from the helipad outside Kingston General Hospital. View image in full screen
An Ornge air ambulance prepares to take off from the helipad outside Kingston General Hospital. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Multiple people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil, Ont., Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., the South Simcoe Police Service, Innisfil Fire and Rescue Service, and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of 10 Sideroad and 6th Line.

Police say a vehicle travelling westbound on the 6th Line failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a vehicle travelling southbound on 10 Sideroad.

The westbound vehicle then struck a utility pole, trapping the four occupants, police say.

A man and woman, both aged 38, and two children, aged 5 and 8, all from Woodbridge, were freed by firefighters.

Police say the man and 8-year-old child were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The woman and 5-year-old child were airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto trauma centre where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sole occupant of the southbound vehicle, a 60-year-old woman from Bradford, was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.

Roads were closed for close to nine hours while Traffic and Marine Unit officers completed a collision reconstruction and crews replaced the utility pole.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

