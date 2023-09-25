Menu

Person killed after getting out of broken down vehicle on Ontario highway

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 11:00 am
opp View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO — Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a person was stuck while getting out of a vehicle that had broken down in an area of the highway that was under construction. OPP
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in a southbound lane of Highway 400 near Innisfil.

Aurora OPP said the crash happened at 8:26 a.m. Monday near Innisfil Beach Road.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, media relations Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a vehicle broke down in an area of the highway that was under construction.

He said there was no shoulder where the driver could pull over so the vehicle was stopped in the right lane of moving traffic.

“As the driver was exiting the vehicle, my understanding is they were struck by a passing vehicle,” Schmidt said.

In a second video, Schmidt confirmed a 63-year-old man from Barrie pronounced dead at the scene.

Schmidt says the man was struck by a passing pickup truck pulling a trailer.

No other injuries have been reported.

People are advised to expect delays in the area of Highway 400 heading southbound near Innisfil Beach Road.

Detours are in effect until at least 2 p.m., police say.

More details will be provided as they become available.

OPPinnisfilOntario Provincal PoliceHighway 400 crashBarrie crashInnisfil Beach RoadInnisfil CrashHighway 400 traffick
