Crime

Police issue safety advisory after swarming robberies, violence at Hamilton-area fairs

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 9:26 am
Hamilton police say they are investigating several youth-related robberies and swarming incidents at community festivals and fairs. View image in full screen
Recent youth-related swarming incidents at several fairs across Hamilton, Ont., are at the centre of a public advisory issued by local police.

The recommendations come after a victim was not only robbed at the Ancaster fair on Saturday but also sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say the incidents have similar patterns with a group of youths surrounding an individual to steal personal items and at times deteriorating into physical violence.

Bags, smartphones, jewelry and wallets are some of the items reported to have been taken.

Police have responded to occurrences at the Winona Peach Festival, Festival of Friends in Gage Park and the Binbrook Fair in recent weeks, with the latter another physical altercation with two young females in front of some 50 onlookers capturing the incident on mobile phones.

With the Rockton Fair coming up in less than two weeks, authorities advise festival goers to keep valuables concealed, travel in groups and be aware of their surroundings.

Detectives say several of the recent swarmings are still under investigation and they are seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau swarmed by dozens of protesters in Belleville, Ont.'
Trudeau swarmed by dozens of protesters in Belleville, Ont.

 

CrimeHamiltonHamilton PoliceViolenceswarmingfestival of friendsWinona Peach FestivalAncaster Fairbinbrook fall fairrockton fair
