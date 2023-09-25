Police issue safety advisory after swarming robberies, violence at Hamilton-area fairs

Send this page to someone via email

Recent youth-related swarming incidents at several fairs across Hamilton, Ont., are at the centre of a public advisory issued by local police.

The recommendations come after a victim was not only robbed at the Ancaster fair on Saturday but also sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say the incidents have similar patterns with a group of youths surrounding an individual to steal personal items and at times deteriorating into physical violence.

Bags, smartphones, jewelry and wallets are some of the items reported to have been taken.

Police have responded to occurrences at the Winona Peach Festival, Festival of Friends in Gage Park and the Binbrook Fair in recent weeks, with the latter another physical altercation with two young females in front of some 50 onlookers capturing the incident on mobile phones.

With the Rockton Fair coming up in less than two weeks, authorities advise festival goers to keep valuables concealed, travel in groups and be aware of their surroundings.

Detectives say several of the recent swarmings are still under investigation and they are seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.