Coquitlam stranger assault suspect charged, police seek more potential victims

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say a 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged stranger assault near the Hoy Creek Trail.

The incident happened on Sept. 7, near Glen Drive and Johnston Street. The victim reported being grabbed while she was walking alone, and police said she fought back before witnesses stepped in to help.

One witness followed the man to a nearby store, allowing officers to make an arrest, police said.

Pouria Sahragard, 32, has since been charged with assault with a weapon and assault by choking, and remains in police custody.

At the time of the alleged assault, he was on court-ordered release conditions, police said.

“We are releasing a photo of Pouria Sahragard as investigators believe there may be people in our community that have additional information that could assist with advancing our investigation,” Coquitlam RCMP Insp. Darren Carr said in a media release.

“We also believe that there may be additional victims that have not spoken to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.