Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Coquitlam stranger assault suspect charged, police seek more potential victims

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 12:42 pm
Pouria Sahragard has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault by choking. He remains in police custody.
Pouria Sahragard has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault by choking. He remains in police custody. Coquitlam RCMP
RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say a 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged stranger assault near the Hoy Creek Trail.

The incident happened on Sept. 7, near Glen Drive and Johnston Street. The victim reported being grabbed while she was walking alone, and police said she fought back before witnesses stepped in to help.

One witness followed the man to a nearby store, allowing officers to make an arrest, police said.

Random, violent crime in communities throughout B.C.

Pouria Sahragard, 32, has since been charged with assault with a weapon and assault by choking, and remains in police custody.

At the time of the alleged assault, he was on court-ordered release conditions, police said.

“We are releasing a photo of Pouria Sahragard as investigators believe there may be people in our community that have additional information that could assist with advancing our investigation,” Coquitlam RCMP Insp. Darren Carr said in a media release.

“We also believe that there may be additional victims that have not spoken to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

