B.C. stranger assault suspect arrested after victim fights back, bystanders intervene

Coquitlam RCMP say they arrested a suspect in a stranger assault on Thursday, after the victim fought back and bystanders intervened.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area of the Hoy Creek Trail near Glen Drive and Johnson Street.

Police said a witness reported a woman being assaulted and multiple people trying to intervene to help her.

The victim told police the man grabbed her while she was walking alone, and that she fought back before witnesses stepped in to help.

The suspect tried to run away, but a witness followed him, and police arrested him as he tried to hide in a nearby store.

“We want to commend the victim who fought back against her attacker and the witnesses who came to her aid,” Supt. Keith Bramhill, officer in charge of the Coquitlam RCMP said in a media release.

“The public’s quick response to this incident helped police locate the suspect swiftly and most likely prevented further injuries to the victim.”

The victim suffered minor physical injuries, according to RCMP.

The suspect is known to police, and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.