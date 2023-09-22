SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The News on CJOB
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba PCs pledge more money for homeless veterans’ housing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2023 6:26 pm
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising more money for a planned housing development that helps homeless military veterans. View image in full screen
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising more money for a planned housing development that helps homeless military veterans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising more money for a planned housing development that helps homeless military veterans.

The Tory government put up $500,000 last year for the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans Village, which is set to open next year and offer temporary housing in tiny homes along with social supports.

Tory Leader Heather Stefanson says if her party is re-elected Oct. 3, the province would grant $250,000 for efficiency upgrades to make the project more sustainable.

She is also promising to expand the provincial Military Envoy office with an additional $1 million, so that it can help veterans access federal and provincial services.

Advance polls for the election open Saturday.The Tories say they will release their full platform in the coming days.

Click to play video: 'Feds announce new funding for veterans experiencing homelessness'
Feds announce new funding for veterans experiencing homelessness
ManitobapoliticsHomelessnessElectionManitoba ElectionPCpromises
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices