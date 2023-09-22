Manitoba PCs pledge more money for homeless veterans’ housing

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising more money for a planned housing development that helps homeless military veterans.

The Tory government put up $500,000 last year for the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans Village, which is set to open next year and offer temporary housing in tiny homes along with social supports.

Tory Leader Heather Stefanson says if her party is re-elected Oct. 3, the province would grant $250,000 for efficiency upgrades to make the project more sustainable.

She is also promising to expand the provincial Military Envoy office with an additional $1 million, so that it can help veterans access federal and provincial services.

Advance polls for the election open Saturday.



The Tories say they will release their full platform in the coming days.