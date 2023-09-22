Menu

Crime

Waterloo police continue to look for clues in 2-year-old murder case

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 5:49 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they are releasing a photo of Joshua Bennett, in consultation with the family, to assist in the investigation. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are releasing a photo of Joshua Bennett, in consultation with the family, to assist in the investigation. Waterloo Regional Police
Investigators with Waterloo Regional Police are appealing to the public for help in a two-year-old murder case.

On Sept. 24, 2021, 18-year-old Joshua Bennett of Etobicoke was stabbed in the Paulander Drive area in Kitchener around 4:30 a.m.

Officers arrived shortly thereafter and found a male lying next to a trail. He was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination showed Bennett died of multiple stab wounds.

Investigators with the major crime unit believe someone may have seen him in the area at the time of the stabbing.

Trending Now

They are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 519-750-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

HomicideMurderStabbingKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCold CaseJoshua Bennett
