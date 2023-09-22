Menu

Crime

B.C. wildfires: Telus says newly installed lines in Scotch Creek area damaged by vandals

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 5:31 pm
Burned vehicles are seen at a property destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire, in Scotch Creek, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Burned vehicles are seen at a property destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire, in Scotch Creek, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Daryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Efforts to repair telephone, cable and internet lines damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire will take longer than expected, says Telus.

That’s because some of the newly replaced lines in the Scotch Creek area were vandalized this week.

“Crews worked around the clock this weekend to replace critical infrastructure and maintain vital network connectivity, including installing extensive new fibre cables,” said Telus.

“Regretfully, it was discovered on Monday, Sept. 18 that vandals had cut the newly replaced cable, disrupting internet, TV and home phone services in the area and further delaying our ability to fully restore service for thousands of customers.”

As a result, Telus says, it will take a few more weeks to repair the damage.

The company added that its “technicians have made heroic efforts to restore service following the recent wildfires across the province that impacted numerous communities this summer, and it is deeply disheartening and concerning to see the vandalism that took place this past weekend.”

Telus said it’s working with the RCMP in coping with vandalism

“We understand the importance of staying connected with your loved ones, especially during challenging times,” said Telus, “and we will make every effort to keep the community informed of any updates.”

Global News has reached out to police for more information.

BC WildfireTelusBush Creek East wildfirescotch creek
