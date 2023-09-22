Renovations prompt 2-week closure of obstetrics unit at Ross Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The obstetrics unit at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., will be closed for over two weeks for renovations, the hospital announced Friday.

The closure of the Dr. Gargi Bhatia Family Birthing Centre is scheduled from Sept. 30 to Oct. 16 for “necessary renovations.”

The hospital says its emergency department will remain open to treat pregnant individuals in need of emergency care.

In non-emergency situations, individuals should consider alternative options for care such as their primary health-care provider, a pharmacist, an after-hours clinic, virtual care or calling Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0007.

Neighbouring hospitals, local stakeholders and paramedic services have all been notified in advance of the closure, the hospital said.

“If you are pregnant and nearing your due date, consider contacting your primary health care provider or midwife to coordinate alternative care options for the duration of the closure,” the hospital stated. “Ross Memorial Hospital recognizes the inconvenience this may cause families and thanks our community for their understanding.”