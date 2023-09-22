Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Renovations prompt 2-week closure of obstetrics unit at Ross Memorial Hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 2:41 pm
The obstetrics unit at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., will be closed Sept. 30 to Oct. 16 for renovations. View image in full screen
The obstetrics unit at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., will be closed Sept. 30 to Oct. 16 for renovations. Ross Memorial Hospital
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The obstetrics unit at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., will be closed for over two weeks for renovations, the hospital announced Friday.

The closure of the Dr. Gargi Bhatia Family Birthing Centre is scheduled from Sept. 30 to Oct. 16 for “necessary renovations.”

The hospital says its emergency department will remain open to treat pregnant individuals in need of emergency care.

In non-emergency situations, individuals should consider alternative options for care such as their primary health-care provider, a pharmacist, an after-hours clinic, virtual care or calling Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0007.

Neighbouring hospitals, local stakeholders and paramedic services have all been notified in advance of the closure, the hospital said.

“If you are pregnant and nearing your due date, consider contacting your primary health care provider or midwife to coordinate alternative care options for the duration of the closure,” the hospital stated. “Ross Memorial Hospital recognizes the inconvenience this may cause families and thanks our community for their understanding.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Reproductive rights are human rights’: Calgary doctor pushes for universal contraception coverage'
‘Reproductive rights are human rights’: Calgary doctor pushes for universal contraception coverage
Related News
lindsayPregnancyRoss Memorial HospitalLindsay HospitalobstetricsLindsay OntBirthing Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices