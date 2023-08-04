Woman gives birth in forest near Canada-U.S. border crossing, calls 911

Send this page to someone via email

A woman gave birth in a Quebec forest near the U.S. border on Thursday night.

Authorities say they believe the birth happened while the mother was attempting an illegal southbound border crossing into the United States.

RCMP officers in Quebec say they got a call at 10 p.m. after U.S border patrol agents told them that an emergency call was placed to a 911 call centre in the U.S. for a woman giving birth near Quebec’s Chemin Laplume in the Eastern Townships.

She was with a man and a young child. Authorities would not confirm the relationship between the three people, but “assumed they were a family unit.”

Police were able to track the woman’s location via the GPS data collected from her 911 call. They first found the man, who had left the woman to get help. He brought police back to where he had left her and the small child.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP Sgt. Charles Poirier said the mother had already given birth and both she and the newborn were doing fine.

First responders arrived and she was transported via ATV to the ambulance and then brought to a hospital in Magog, Que.

“We do believe they were attempting an illegal southbound border crossing,” Poirier said “I cannot confirm their citizenship status, but they were in Canada legally. They did not commit any offence.”

Chemin Laplume is surrounded by “harsh terrain and steep woods,” Poirier said, so it isn’t the most popular of border crossings. “But there have been a few over the years.”

Under current Canadian and American immigration legislation, birthright citizenship is law. Back in 2020 the U.S. imposed new rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have U.S. citizenship.

In Canada, under the Citizenship Act, all babies born on Canadian soil are automatically granted citizenship except for children of foreign diplomats.

Canada and the United States are the only G7 countries that have birthright citizenship.

–with files from The Associated Press