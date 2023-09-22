Menu

Crime

Police flood Coquitlam intersection, businesses told not to let anyone in

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 2:13 pm
A swath of police and paramedics flooded the area behind Coquitlam City Hall on Friday morning, responding to what RCMP have only described as an “unfolding incident.”

Mounties have closed Glen Drive between Pinetree Way and High Street and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Businesses, meanwhile, have been told to stay inside and not let anyone in.

Mounties are reportedly concentrating their efforts on a residential building.

A tactical team and canine unit were deployed shortly after 11 a.m.

Global News has reached out to the Coquitlam detachment and B.C. Emergency Health Services for more information.

The City of Coquitlam has cancelled all activities at the Glen Pine Pavilion for the day.

More to come

