Crime

RM of Gimli raid leads Mounties to tens of thousands of dollars in stolen property

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 11:21 am
A stolen vehicle seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
A stolen vehicle seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
A raid on a rural property in the RM of Gimli led investigators to tens of thousands of dollars in stolen goods, Manitoba RCMP said.

The search Wednesday turned up vehicles, generators and commercial tools, which police have determined were stolen from various spots across southern Manitoba. RCMP also seized a carbine-style firearm, ammunition and a small amount of meth.

A firearm seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
A firearm seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

Three people — 27 and 63-year-old men and a 42-year-old woman — were arrested at the scene and face a number of theft, drug and firearm charges.

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Man on fundraising ride has gear stolen in Winnipeg'
Man on fundraising ride has gear stolen in Winnipeg

 

