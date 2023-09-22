RM of Gimli raid leads Mounties to tens of thousands of dollars in stolen property

See more sharing options

A raid on a rural property in the RM of Gimli led investigators to tens of thousands of dollars in stolen goods, Manitoba RCMP said.

The search Wednesday turned up vehicles, generators and commercial tools, which police have determined were stolen from various spots across southern Manitoba. RCMP also seized a carbine-style firearm, ammunition and a small amount of meth.

View image in full screen A firearm seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

Three people — 27 and 63-year-old men and a 42-year-old woman — were arrested at the scene and face a number of theft, drug and firearm charges.

Police continue to investigate.