Canada

Richmond RCMP release details about body recovered from Fraser River

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 11:12 am
Richmond RCMP releases details from body recovered in Fraser River
RCMP investigators in Richmond have released images of clothing found on a body from the Fraser River.
RCMP investigators in Richmond have released details regarding a body found in the Fraser River in 2022.

Mounties are releasing the details in hopes the public can assist in the investigation and help identify the body.

Three images of clothing found on the body have been shared in hopes someone will recognize them.

A black hoodie with a skull logo and the words ‘Buffalo 1972 David Britton’ was found on the body.
A black hoodie with a skull logo and the words ‘Buffalo 1972 David Britton’ was found on the body. RCMP

“The body has spent a considerable amount of time in the water and this has proven challenging for police to make a positive identification,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang said.

“Since the deceased was first located, we have been actively investigating all possible leads. We are hoping that photos of the jacket and specific logos on the clothing may enhance someone’s memory and prompt them to contact us.”

Another clothing item was found with the writing, ‘Howl you doing?’
Another clothing item was found with the writing, ‘Howl you doing?’. RCMP
The body was recovered from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022.

The deceased male is described by police as standing around five feet nine inches and weighing 130 pounds with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who can assist in the identification of the body is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.

