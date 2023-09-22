Police investigate fatal stabbing early Friday in downtown Waterloo

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man is dead following an overnight stabbing in downtown Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to an area around King Street North near Bridgeport Road early Friday morning.

Investigators say a victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

They say one man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Waterloo Regional Police informed the public on X (formerly Twitter) to expect an increase in police presence in the downtown area on Friday.

The major crime unit is investigating this case. Anyone with information can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.