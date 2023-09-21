Warning issued after wire thieves strike at a number of businesses in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have issued a warning to area businesses after several businesses were hit by thefts over the past few weeks.

Five businesses across the tri-cities have been broken into since Aug. 31 with the thieves gaining entrance between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The break-ins have occurred at businesses on Trillium Drive in Kitchener and Conestoga Boulevard in Cambridge as well as Northfield Drive and King Street in Waterloo.

Police believe that those who are involved in the break-ins have been targeting businesses throughout southern Ontario.

Business owners are being advised to take a number of safety measures, including installing surveillance and/or security systems with remote capabilities or making certain all current systems are in good working order.

They also suggest putting security film on windows as an attempt to prevent easy entry and to keep some lighting on at night.

Police also say owners should install latch guards on doors and report suspicious people or vehicles that they spot during business hours.

This is not the first time police have issued warnings as in July, a number of electrical supply businesses were struck by thieves in a 2023 Black Dodge Ram.

In mid-April, police said thieves had been targeting businesses with large-scale wire, having hit 11 businesses over a three-week span.