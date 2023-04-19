Large-scale wire thieves strike 11 Waterloo Region businesses in 3 week-span

Police have issued a warning to area business owners about some wire thieves who are operating throughout Waterloo Region and beyond over the past few weeks.
According to a release from Waterloo Regional Police, 11 businesses in the area have been struck by thieves pilfering since March 29.
Earlier this week, the large-scale wire bandits hit a business on Cherry Blossom Road in Cambridge, making off with 20 rolls of industrial wire.
Police believe the suspects have also struck in Woodstock, Guelph, York Region, and Durham Region.
They offered a few tips to business owners to potentially help foil future thefts including installing a remote security system, latch guards on doors as well as security film on windows and glass to make entry more difficult.
Police also suggest that owners and staff make sure existing security systems are in good working order while also keeping some lighting on inside the building for surveillance purposes.
Finally, police ask residents and business owners to reach out if anyone spots suspicious persons or vehicles during operating hours.
