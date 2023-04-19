Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Large-scale wire thieves strike 11 Waterloo Region businesses in 3 week-span

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 4:26 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have issued a warning to area business owners about some wire thieves who are operating throughout Waterloo Region and beyond over the past few weeks.

According to a release from Waterloo Regional Police, 11 businesses in the area have been struck by thieves pilfering since March 29.

Read more: More violent threats posted inside washroom at Cambridge school

Earlier this week, the large-scale wire bandits hit a business on Cherry Blossom Road in Cambridge, making off with 20 rolls of industrial wire.

Police believe the suspects have also struck in Woodstock, Guelph, York Region, and Durham Region.

They offered a few tips to business owners to potentially help foil future thefts including installing a remote security system, latch guards on doors as well as security film on windows and glass to make entry more difficult.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Early morning sexual assault on streets of Uptown Waterloo under investigation

Police also suggest that owners and staff make sure existing security systems are in good working order while also keeping some lighting on inside the building for surveillance purposes.

Finally, police ask residents and business owners to reach out if anyone spots suspicious persons or vehicles during operating hours.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeCambridgeCambridge crimeWire theftsWire theives
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers