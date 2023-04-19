More violent threats posted inside washroom at Cambridge school

See more sharing options

For the second time in as many months, violent threats were found posted inside the bathroom of a Catholic school in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police say officers were dispatched to St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Thursday after the threats were discovered.

“The threats made reference to potential violence towards the school, staff, and students,” police say.

There was a similar occurrence on March 27, when violent threats were discovered inside one of the school’s washrooms on a Monday morning.

Police did not say whether there was a connection between the two incidents.

Police say officers are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.