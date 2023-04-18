Menu

Crime

Early morning sexual assault on streets of Uptown Waterloo under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 11:43 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
Waterloo regional police say passersby helped a woman who was sexually assaulted by a man in Uptown Waterloo early Sunday morning.

Police say a woman was walking near King and Spring streets shortly before 4 a.m. when two men drove up alongside her in a white car.

Read more: 3 ‘random’ gun incidents in 1-hour span in Kitchener are connected, police say

The driver of the car jumped out and then sexually assaulted the victim.

Police say passersby came to the woman’s aid, and the two men took off in the car.

Read more: Images released of suspect vehicle in 2 gun incidents in Kitchener

The 39-year-old victim did not report any injuries to police as a result of the attack.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call them at 519-570-9777.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKing street waterlooWaterloo sexual assaultUptown WaterlooUptownSpring Street Waterloo
