Early morning sexual assault on streets of Uptown Waterloo under investigation

Waterloo regional police say passersby helped a woman who was sexually assaulted by a man in Uptown Waterloo early Sunday morning.
Police say a woman was walking near King and Spring streets shortly before 4 a.m. when two men drove up alongside her in a white car.
The driver of the car jumped out and then sexually assaulted the victim.
Police say passersby came to the woman’s aid, and the two men took off in the car.
The 39-year-old victim did not report any injuries to police as a result of the attack.
Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call them at 519-570-9777.
