Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted at Toronto apartment by man she met on dating app: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 2:51 pm
Sebastiano Luciano, 30. View image in full screen
Sebastiano Luciano, 30. Handout / Toronto Police
Police say they’re concerned there may be more victims after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Toronto apartment by a man she met on a dating app.

Toronto police said officers investigated the incident on Wednesday that occurred at a residence in the Midland Avenue and Danforth Road area in the city’s east end.

Police said a man met a woman on a dating app and she went to his apartment, where she was sexually assaulted.

Trending Now

Toronto resident Sebastiano Luciano, 30, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

