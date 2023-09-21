Minor traffic incident may have led to fatal medical emergency hours later, Winnipeg cops say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for more details surrounding a minor car crash earlier this month that may have led to a woman’s death hours later.

The incident, which wasn’t reported to police, took place around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 11, near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive. The crash involved a Dodge Dart and a Toyota Yaris, and the drivers involved stayed at the scene and shared insurance information.

Hours after the crash, police said, the Yaris driver, 67, had a medical emergency and was taken to hospital, where she later died. Her death is believed to be connected with the crash earlier that day.

Anyone with information about the incident, including video footage, is asked to call traffic investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).