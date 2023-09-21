Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Minor traffic incident may have led to fatal medical emergency hours later, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 1:56 pm
A Winnipeg ambulance. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg ambulance. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are looking for more details surrounding a minor car crash earlier this month that may have led to a woman’s death hours later.

The incident, which wasn’t reported to police, took place around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 11, near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive. The crash involved a Dodge Dart and a Toyota Yaris, and the drivers involved stayed at the scene and shared insurance information.

Hours after the crash, police said, the Yaris driver, 67, had a medical emergency and was taken to hospital, where she later died. Her death is believed to be connected with the crash earlier that day.

Anyone with information about the incident, including video footage, is asked to call traffic investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops say street racing may have caused Portage Avenue crash'
Winnipeg cops say street racing may have caused Portage Avenue crash
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceTraffic accidentWinnipeg crashmedical emergencyTraffic Investigatorsminor crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices