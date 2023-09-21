Producers rake in 82 per cent of crops as harvest rounds off in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The province had minimal rainfall this week and producers took advantage of the dry weather to gather in as much harvest as possible.

The crop report for Sept. 12 to Sept. 18 shows that 82 per cent of the harvest is now complete.

According to the report, this is ahead of the five-year average of 64 per cent and the 10-year average of 62 per cent. Producers are hopeful the rain will come in time after the completion of the harvest season.

In the southwest, harvest is practically done, with 97 per cent of crops already gathered. Coming up close at 92 per cent is the west-central region.

“The southeast has 79 per cent, followed by the northeast and northwest at 75 per cent and finally, the east-central region has 66 per cent harvested,” the report read.

Oilseed crop was the major focus for producers this week. Across the province, 65 per cent of canola is already in. Mustard is 97 per cent complete, soybeans are 47 per cent, and flax is 39 per cent complete.

“Oat harvest has also progressed rapidly, with 79 per cent of the crop harvested, an increase of 21 per cent from last week. Durum is 94 per cent complete, barley is 92 per cent and spring wheat is 88 per cent. Chickpea harvest progressed, with 87 per cent of the crop off,” the report read.

The harvest is completed for the year for fall cereals, canary seed, peas, and lentils.

The province experienced minimal rainfall throughout the week. The Stoughton area received the most rain at 10 mm.

Topsoil moisture is again decreasing due to the lack of significant rain. Only 25 per cent of cropland had adequate topsoil moisture, 49 per cent is short, and 26 per cent is very short. Some 20 per cent of hay and pastures have adequate moisture, 49 per cent is short and 31 per cent is very short.

The crop report says that pasture conditions were largely unchanged.

Twelve per cent of pastures are in good condition across the province, while 31 per cent are fair, 35 per cent are in poor condition, and 22 per cent are in very poor condition, the report stated.

Producers also reported some crop damage this past week, which was mostly due to drought conditions, grasshoppers, light frosts, wind, and wildlife.