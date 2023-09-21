Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Drugs, bear spray seized during RIDE check in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 1:10 pm
Drugs and bear spray were seized during a RIDE check conducted by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Sept. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Drugs and bear spray were seized during a RIDE check conducted by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on Sept. 18, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
A City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., man faces drug and other charges following an OPP RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check on Monday night.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, just before midnight, officers were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 35 in the former Fenelon Township north of Lindsay. Police say officers identified a prohibited driver at a checkpoint and he was arrested.

A further search led to the seizure of quantities of ecstasy, methamphetamine and bear spray.

A 35-year-old man from the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Ops Township) was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance and one count each of driving while prohibited, driving under suspension, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 26.

