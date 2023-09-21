Firefighter, 5 others taken to hospital after Toronto house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A firefighter and five other people were taken to hospital after a two-alarm fire at a Toronto home late Wednesday, officials say.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said emergency crews were called at around 10:45 p.m. to a home on Vaughan Road, west of Oakwood Avenue.

The fire happened in the basement of the home, the spokesperson said.

A firefighter was taken to hospital from the scene, reportedly unconscious but breathing at the time.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the firefighter was in serious but stable condition.

Five additional patients — three adults and two children — were transported from in and around the unit, paramedics said. All were reported to be in stable condition.

The nature of the injuries wasn’t fully clear, but the paramedics spokesperson said it sounded like they all had smoke inhalation.

What may have led to the fire is not clear.