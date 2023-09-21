‘A big honour’: Calgary’s ‘Frisbee Rob’ makes new Guinness World Records book

Send this page to someone via email

This is a big month for a hard-working Calgarian and his talented little four-legged friend.

Rob McLeod and his canine companion Sailor are getting worldwide recognition for their amazing achievements, while sharing some important lessons with Canadian school kids.

Known as ‘Frisbee Rob’, McLeod has earned a spot in the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records book.

Recognized for lofty accomplishments while throwing and catching frisbees, McLeod has set 13 world records.

Among them is the record for the longest self-thrown frisbee catch on ice and the longest catch by a dog of a thrown mini-disc.

McLeod is glad that his long hours of training have paid off with being included in the Guinness book.

“It’s a big honour’, McLeod said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Frisbee Rob’ is now training for his next world record attempt, hoping to achieve the longest distance throwing a frisbee into a basketball net.

“It’s something I’ve done in more than 500 schools,” McLeod said. “I’ve missed more than 10,000 times.”

And that lack of easy success is something McLeod likes to share with students, on visits to schools across Canada.

“Showing them that it’s OK for me to fail, it’s OK for them to fail,” McLeod said. “so encouraging them not to give up.”