Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

‘A big honour’: Calgary’s ‘Frisbee Rob’ makes new Guinness World Records book

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 6:39 pm
Click to play video: '‘A big honour’: Calgary’s ‘Frisbee Rob’ makes new Guinness World Records Book'
‘A big honour’: Calgary’s ‘Frisbee Rob’ makes new Guinness World Records Book
WATCH: This is a big month for a hard-working Calgarian and his talented little four-legged friends. As Gil Tucker shows us, they’re getting worldwide recognition for their amazing achievements, while sharing some important lessons with Canadian school kids.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

This is a big month for a hard-working Calgarian and his talented little four-legged friend.

Rob McLeod and his canine companion Sailor are getting worldwide recognition for their amazing achievements, while sharing some important lessons with Canadian school kids.

Known as ‘Frisbee Rob’, McLeod has earned a spot in the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records book.

Recognized for lofty accomplishments while throwing and catching frisbees, McLeod has set 13 world records.

Among them is the record for the longest self-thrown frisbee catch on ice and the longest catch by a dog of a thrown mini-disc.

McLeod is glad that his long hours of training have paid off with being included in the Guinness book.

“It’s a big honour’, McLeod said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Frisbee Rob’ is now training for his next world record attempt, hoping to achieve the longest distance throwing a frisbee into a basketball net.

“It’s something I’ve done in more than 500 schools,” McLeod said. “I’ve missed more than 10,000 times.”

And that lack of easy success is something McLeod likes to share with students, on visits to schools across Canada.

“Showing them that it’s OK for me to fail, it’s OK for them to fail,” McLeod said. “so encouraging them not to give up.”

More on Calgary
Guinness World RecordsCalgary Good NewsFrisbeeWorld RecordsRob McLeodfrisbee dogfrisbee recordFrisbee Rob
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices