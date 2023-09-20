Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Student group says replanting trees can bring hope to community

By Seanna Csernyanszki Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 7:49 pm
File photo of a fir sapling. View image in full screen
File photo of a fir sapling. Chad Hipolito / The Canadian Press
A group of Okanagan middle school students replanted pine and fir trees in Mission Creek Regional Park last weekend.

The students belong to The Better World Club, an extension of the Ponderosa Education Community.

“Planting trees gives me hope that we can change the world one tree at a time,” said 12-year-old Gracycn Veldoen. “After all, we are the re-wilding generation.”

The day was part of the club’s winning pitch, Project Mini-forest, at the Sustainable Development Challenge in February 2023.

With B.C.’s forests still burning, the group believes it is an important initiative more than ever.

“The main reason I did this today is because we all just need a little bit of hope,” said Veldoen.

The Better World Club is open to new members for the fall season for students in Grades 6 to 12.

For more information, contact club director Jamie Stevens by email at jamie@betterworldclub.ca or go online to BetterWorldClub.ca.

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorMission Creek ParkMission Creek Regional Parktree replantingBetter World Club
