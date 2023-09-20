Student group says replanting trees can bring hope to community

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Okanagan middle school students replanted pine and fir trees in Mission Creek Regional Park last weekend.

The students belong to The Better World Club, an extension of the Ponderosa Education Community.

“Planting trees gives me hope that we can change the world one tree at a time,” said 12-year-old Gracycn Veldoen. “After all, we are the re-wilding generation.”

The day was part of the club’s winning pitch, Project Mini-forest, at the Sustainable Development Challenge in February 2023.

With B.C.’s forests still burning, the group believes it is an important initiative more than ever.

“The main reason I did this today is because we all just need a little bit of hope,” said Veldoen.

The Better World Club is open to new members for the fall season for students in Grades 6 to 12.

For more information, contact club director Jamie Stevens by email at jamie@betterworldclub.ca or go online to BetterWorldClub.ca.