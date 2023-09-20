Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton seeks no-board notice to ‘hasten’ potential agreement with transit union

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 7:40 pm
Hamilton, Ont. has filed for a no-board notice with the Ministry of Labour in efforts to expedite a potential agreement with the union representing transit workers.
Hamilton, Ont. has filed for a no-board notice with the Ministry of Labour in efforts to expedite a potential agreement with the union representing transit workers. Global News
An agreement between Hamilton, Ont. and the union that represents its transit workers remains distant after the city revealed it will seek a formal no-board notice from the Minister of Labour.

The action will trigger a 17-day countdown allowing either the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 107 to go on strike or the city to lock out unionized Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) workers if a deal isn’t reached.

“The city has filed for a no-board due to the goals of hastening the process and expediting an agreement,” a release from city hall said. “The city remains committed to a negotiated settlement.”

Both parties have been negotiating since February and have met on 23 different days for bargaining sessions.

The two sides met with a conciliator, appointed by the Minister of Labour, on Wednesday with still no deal.

Failing a settlement, the union told Global News 99 per cent of its members are in favour of striking following a late August vote.

The ATU represents some 850 HSR transit workers, including drivers and mechanics, and has been working without a collective agreement since December 2022.

Wages, safety and light rail transit (LRT) job protections are the key issues, with the union pointing to double-digit increases it says senior city administrators recently received from the city.

