Traffic

Small plane crashes in ditch near busy highway outside Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2023 5:19 pm
A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A pilot suffered only minor injuries after crashing a small plane while trying to land on a busy highway near Montreal Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A pilot suffered only minor injuries after crashing a small plane while trying to land on a busy highway near Montreal Wednesday afternoon. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
A pilot escaped with minor injuries after crashing a small plane while trying to land on a busy highway near Montreal Wednesday afternoon.

Quebec provincial police say they were called at about 1:40 p.m. to the crash site along Highway 20 in Boucherville, on Montreal’s South Shore.

Police spokeswoman Ève Brochu-Joubert says the 33-year-old pilot may have lost control of the plane shortly after takeoff and tried to land on the highway, but he ended up in a ditch instead.

Small plane crashes at Quebec City airport during landing, pilot injured

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Brochu-Joubert says the pilot was alone in the plane, and no cars or pedestrians were hit.

Trending Now

She says the damaged plane has been towed away, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will take over the investigation

Door bell camera shows plane moments before crash in residential area near San Diego
TSBHighway 20small plane crashBouchervilleQuebec plane crashBoucherville small plane crashpilot minor injuries
© 2023 The Canadian Press

