Small plane crashes in ditch near busy highway outside Montreal

A pilot escaped with minor injuries after crashing a small plane while trying to land on a busy highway near Montreal Wednesday afternoon.

Quebec provincial police say they were called at about 1:40 p.m. to the crash site along Highway 20 in Boucherville, on Montreal’s South Shore.

Police spokeswoman Ève Brochu-Joubert says the 33-year-old pilot may have lost control of the plane shortly after takeoff and tried to land on the highway, but he ended up in a ditch instead.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Brochu-Joubert says the pilot was alone in the plane, and no cars or pedestrians were hit.

She says the damaged plane has been towed away, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will take over the investigation