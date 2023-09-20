Sexual assault trial against former Sask. hockey coach enters 2nd day

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of a former junior hockey coach continued at the Court of King’s Bench in Regina on Wednesday with the accuser’s cross-examination.

Bernard (Bernie) Lynch is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of assault against a then-17-year-old boy in August of 1988.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lynch was a coach for the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos for three seasons in the 1980s, the Canadian Hockey League’s Regina Pats in 1988-89 and Regina’s minor hockey system. He was a hockey coach in North America and Europe for over 40 years.

On Wednesday, the complainant told the court that he is confident about what happened between the former coach and him 35 years ago.

His name is being withheld under a publication ban.

Story continues below advertisement

Answering questions from defence lawyer Andrew Hitchcock, the accuser told the court he had interacted with Lynch briefly during his time with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League as a player and a coach.

He said it was not until he was invited to help coach a hockey school hosted by the Pats that he interacted with Lynch alone.

The then-17-year-old had to spend one night at Lynch’s apartment as part of his accommodation.

He testified that the former coach offered him his bed.

“Put your bags in my room and you can either sleep on the couch or in the bed with me,” he said Lynch told him.

He said Lynch also bought beer for both of them and suggested they rent an adult film.

According to the complainant’s testimony, he had a shower after drinking the beer and Lynch joined him uninvited. He claims that’s when he was sexually assaulted.

Hitchcock said during cross-examination that part of what this case is about is the relationship between coaches and players.

“There is an opportunity, I suppose, for a coach to be an important figure in the development of young boys,” Hitchcock said.

Story continues below advertisement

The complainant agreed with that but added to the court that he knew Lynch’s behaviour was inappropriate.

In closing the cross-examination, Hitchcock claimed that everything the complainant had said was untrue and said Lynch will testify that none of the things he’s accused of ever happened.

“That’s not true, everything happened. I had a beer with Mr. Lynch. I had a shower with Mr. Lynch. It was Mr. Lynch,” the complainant answered.

Lynch is likely to take the stand in his own defence later this week.