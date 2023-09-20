Menu

Crime

2 men charged in downtown sexual assault in Bradford, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 12:30 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
South Simcoe police have charged two men in their 50s in connection with a sexual assault investigation in downtown Bradford last month.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the South Simcoe Police Service responded to a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted at an establishment in the downtown core area of Bradford.

Police say the victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

She did not know the suspects, police say.

Two men were arrested and charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement and one was also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the two men, both 57, are from Bradford.

They will appear in court in October.

Sexual AssaultAssaultSouth Simcoe Police ServiceBradford West GwillimburyBradford Ontarioforcible confinmentSexual assault Bradford
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

