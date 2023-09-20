Cambridge man arrested after rocks thrown at passersby, knife drawn

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested in Cambridge, Ont., on Tuesday morning after rocks were thrown at people walking past in the Galt area, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say officers were dispatched to Brant Place and Blenheim Road at around 11 a.m. after the incident was reported.

When the suspect was confronted, police say he waved a knife around while threatening people.

The officers found the man at the intersection of Blair and Blenheim roads before they arrested him, according to police.

No one reported injuries to police as a result of the incident but a vehicle did get damaged by rocks.

A 25-year-old man from Cambridge is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.