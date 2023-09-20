‘Protect trans kids’: Montreal demonstrators clash over LGBTQ2 policies in schools

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of protestors and counter-protestors clashed in downtown Montreal on Wednesday morning at the “1 Million March 4 Children” demonstration that took place in cities across the country.

As of 11:30 a.m., Montreal police said no arrests had been made despite the heated exchanges between groups that were for and against “gender ideology” in Canadian schools.

The march took place in front of Quebec Premier François Legault’s office near the McGill University gates on Sherbrooke Street West. Demonstrators held up signs that read “Protect trans kids,” “Then they came for the trans kids,” and “Stop disguising your hate as concern.”

Other posters countered with “Keep the innocence,” “Parents know better,” and “Leave our kids alone.”

View image in full screen LGBTQ2 rights supporters across the country gathered in response to demonstrations by the group “1MillionMarch4Children,” who believe in safeguarding children from “gender ideology teachings, sexual indoctrination and exposure to explicit sexual content.” Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

Official event communications created by the group calling itself “1MillionMarch4Children” said participants “believe in safeguarding children from gender ideology teachings, sexual indoctrination and exposure to explicit sexual content.”

Quebec’s political class has been faced with questions about gender identity in schools recently after a Montreal school received threats after a nonbinary teacher asked to use the honorific Mx — pronounced Miks — and a school in the province’s northwest planned to provide gender-neutral bathrooms to students for the 2024-25 school year.

Quebec’s education minister Bernard Drainville said he wouldn’t convene a legislative committee on gender identity because he said doing so would expose the sensitive issue to political exploitation.

That came after Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called on the government to hold legislative hearings to debate the recent controversies, saying schools risk being influenced by “radical left” ideas.

Wednesday’s nationwide protests were also linked to policies across the country, including in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, that require young people to get parental consent before teachers can use their preferred first names and pronouns.

Some advocates say those policies are a violation of children’s rights and that transgender youth should not be outed to their parents by teachers.

Protests are occurring across Canada on Wednesday, including Ottawa, where thousands of people are facing off in front of Parliament Hill.

— with files from The Canadian Press