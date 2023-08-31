Menu

Canada

Quebec police investigate threats after school says nonbinary teacher prefers Mx. pronoun

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2023 3:30 pm
new orleans shooting View image in full screen
Sgt. Jean-Luc Tremblay of the Richelieu-St-Laurent police force says an investigation began Wednesday after police received a complaint from the school about threatening online and voice messages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard
Police are investigating after a letter to parents about a nonbinary teacher’s honorific was shared widely online, resulting in threats and disparaging comments.

The school that hired the teacher issued a letter to parents this week saying that the part-time instructor will use the Mx. honorific (pronounced Miks) because they are gender neutral.

The principal noted in the letter that the Mx. honorific for people who don’t identify as male or female is used in English and is widely recognized, including by the Canadian government.

Centre de service scolaire des Hautes-Rivières, the school district southeast of Montreal that hired the teacher, confirmed the authenticity of the letter and said it should not have been shared on social media.

Céline Falardeau, director of legal affairs and communications for the school district, says the publication of the letter resulted in abusive, defamatory and threatening comments.

Sgt. Jean-Luc Tremblay of the Richelieu-St-Laurent police force says an investigation began Wednesday after police received a complaint from the school about threatening online and voice messages.

The principal was scheduled to meet with students on Thursday to talk about openness, inclusion and gender identity, and the school district says it is offering the necessary support and accompaniment to school staff and management.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Bernard Drainville appealed for calm, telling reporters in Granby, Que., that insults and threats are unacceptable and that a reflection would have to take place about how students should address a nonbinary teacher.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

