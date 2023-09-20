Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner settle contentious divorce

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, have settled their divorce.

After the judge in the case sided with Costner on paying $63,000 per month in child support instead of Baumgartner’s requested $248,000, it appears she saw the writing on the wall.

Over the weekend, Baumgartner agreed to terms laid out in a three-page settlement letter. Details of the settlement are not known, but it appears her request to have Costner pay $850,000 in legal fees was not part of it.

“Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” a rep for Costner told Entertainment Tonight in a joint statement.

Baumgartner had previously argued the large amount of money requested for child support was necessary to maintain the same standard of living for the children, who were housed in Costner’s oceanside Santa Barbara compound.

For his part, Costner claimed the proposed $248,000 child support payment was too high and might cause him to “run out of money.” He said this is because he is “a bit of a unicorn” in the film world, and often finances projects from his own bank account.

Fox News reported Costner is also solely responsible for the children’s health care, private school tuition, extracurricular activities and the oldest son’s car expenses.

Costner last month told the outlet there is “no winner” in the divorce.

“When you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner … and it’s this big, crazy thing called life and how it unravels so quickly,” he said. “One minute you feel like you’re on top of the world, and then you realize how, you know, how vulnerable you are.”

Still, Costner called Baumgartner “an incredible mom.”

Costner, who no longer stars in the hit TV series Yellowstone, is currently in post-production for his latest film Horizon: An American Saga, which he starred in, produced and directed. (Costner previously revealed he took out a mortgage on one of his California properties to finance Horizon, the first of a four-part film series.)

Baumgartner is a businessperson, a handbag designer and a former model.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner back in May, after being married for 18 years. They have three children together.

— With files from Global News’ Sarah Do Couto