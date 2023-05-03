Menu

Entertainment

Kevin Costner’s wife files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 10:14 am
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. View image in full screen
FILE - Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, a representative for the actor confirmed. David Livingston/Getty Images
Kevin Costner‘s wife, Christine Baumgartner, has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

A representative for Costner, 68, confirmed the news in a statement released Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight.

“We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The reason for the divorce is not yet known, though TMZ claimed Baumgartner, 49, cited “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for the filing.

The Yellowstone actor and Baumgartner married in September 2004 at Costner’s Aspen, Colo., ranch. They share three children, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

Costner has three other adult children — Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35 — with his first wife Cindy Costner, and another child, 27-year-old son Liam, with former partner Bridget Rooney.

Click to play video: 'Calgary artist’s painting of Kevin Costner raises money for military veterans'
Calgary artist’s painting of Kevin Costner raises money for military veterans

Despite online speculation, Costner is expected to continue starring in Yellowstone, the highly successful drama-western series on Paramount+. Paramount Network president of development and production Keith Cox said in April he was “very confident” Costner would return to the show.

More on Entertainment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

