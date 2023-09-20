Counter-protesters push back against demonstrators at anti-LGBTQ2 rally in Halifax

Halifax’s Grand Parade Square was packed with several hundred people Wednesday morning with protesters and counter-protesters gathering at a planned anti-LGBTQ2 rally.

The Halifax rally was part of the “1MillionMarch4Children” movement, which was holding demonstrations across the country. The group’s website said it is advocating for the “elimination of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.”

While the group frames itself as not being hateful or transphobic, trans people and their allies say eliminating any mention of sexual orientation and gender identity at schools is harmful to children who may need support outside of their homes.

A group of 1MillionMarch4Children protesters — chanting “leave our kids alone” — was met with resistance from a larger group of counter-protesters, who shouted back: “Go home, bigots.”

A large crowd has gathered outside #Halifax city hall. The #1MillionMarch4Children has protestors chanting #leaveourkidsalone as part of a cross-Canada planned event. A large group of #LGBTQIA allies separated from the group by police officers, chanting “Go home bigots.” pic.twitter.com/1W33dG32Ly — Megan King (@MeganMargKing) September 20, 2023

Elle Detcheverry, one of the counter-protesters, said she was there to “protect the rights of not only trans people across the country, but trans children as well.”

“Most of us trans people — not all, but most — have an idea of the fact that we are trans, that something is not right, from younger ages,” Detcheverry said.

“Regardless of what else is happening, what else we’re being taught in schools, we know.

“We’re not trying to do anything more than just to make everyone aware that we are here, we’re not going anywhere, we exist, and trans kids should be able to know that they have a safe future to grow up into.”

The municipality is aware of the ‘Million March 4 Children’ event planned for Sept 20 at City Hall. While we recognize that people have a right to protest, we want to make it clear that we fully support our 2SLGBTQIA+ community members. All are welcome here. pic.twitter.com/FBP2PWYSlG — hfxgov (@hfxgov) September 19, 2023

Another counter-protester, United Church of Canada member Betsy Hogan, said she went to counter-protest because she believes the march was intended to “undercut the right of gay and trans kids to have a safe and supportive school experience.”

“We believe in a God who has created people in a wide diversity of different orientations and genders,” Hogan said.

The feeling between the two groups grew tense as the morning went on. One child on the side of 1MillionMarch4Children could be heard shouting homophobic slurs into the crowd.

There were a number of traffic disruptions in the downtown area and Halifax Regional Police officers formed a line to separate the two sides.

#1MillionMarch4Children in Halifax was hugely successful .

Standing up for our Children because they deserve our protection. @peoplespca @MaximeBernier the only party that stands up with parents. pic.twitter.com/osJZGz7ZKs — 🇨🇦 Michelle Lindsay 🇨🇦 (@votemichelleppc) September 20, 2023

People’s Party of Canada candidate Michelle Lindsay, who said she helped organize the 1MillionMarch4Children event, said she believes the march was “very successful.”

“I think the parents’ voice was heard,” she said. “You always want more people, but this was an amazing turnout.”

Lindsay said the event was not about the LGBTQ2 community, but rather about the protection of children and parental rights.

“Parents are the authority on children, and who better to protect children than parents?” she said.