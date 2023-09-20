Menu

Canada

Counter-protesters push back against demonstrators at anti-LGBTQ2 rally in Halifax

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 1:20 pm
Canada-wide protests begin against sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum
Hundreds of people with the One Million March for Children gathered on one side of Queen's Park this morning. A counter-protest in defence of the LGBTQ2+ community gathered on the other side. Marianne Dimain reports.
Halifax’s Grand Parade Square was packed with several hundred people Wednesday morning with protesters and counter-protesters gathering at a planned anti-LGBTQ2 rally.

The Halifax rally was part of the “1MillionMarch4Children” movement, which was holding demonstrations across the country. The group’s website said it is advocating for the “elimination of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.”

While the group frames itself as not being hateful or transphobic, trans people and their allies say eliminating any mention of sexual orientation and gender identity at schools is harmful to children who may need support outside of their homes.

A group of 1MillionMarch4Children protesters — chanting “leave our kids alone” — was met with resistance from a larger group of counter-protesters, who shouted back: “Go home, bigots.”

Elle Detcheverry, one of the counter-protesters, said she was there to “protect the rights of not only trans people across the country, but trans children as well.”

“Most of us trans people — not all, but most — have an idea of the fact that we are trans, that something is not right, from younger ages,” Detcheverry said.

“Regardless of what else is happening, what else we’re being taught in schools, we know.

“We’re not trying to do anything more than just to make everyone aware that we are here, we’re not going anywhere, we exist, and trans kids should be able to know that they have a safe future to grow up into.”

Another counter-protester, United Church of Canada member Betsy Hogan, said she went to counter-protest because she believes the march was intended to “undercut the right of gay and trans kids to have a safe and supportive school experience.”

Trending Now

“We believe in a God who has created people in a wide diversity of different orientations and genders,” Hogan said.

The feeling between the two groups grew tense as the morning went on. One child on the side of 1MillionMarch4Children could be heard shouting homophobic slurs into the crowd.

There were a number of traffic disruptions in the downtown area and Halifax Regional Police officers formed a line to separate the two sides.

People’s Party of Canada candidate Michelle Lindsay, who said she helped organize the 1MillionMarch4Children event, said she believes the march was “very successful.”

“I think the parents’ voice was heard,” she said. “You always want more people, but this was an amazing turnout.”

Lindsay said the event was not about the LGBTQ2 community, but rather about the protection of children and parental rights.

“Parents are the authority on children, and who better to protect children than parents?” she said.

