Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sidewalk for West Vancouver school scrapped amid neighbours’ opposition

By Simon Little & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'West Vancouver council scraps plan for elementary school sidewalk'
West Vancouver council scraps plan for elementary school sidewalk
The plan for a new paved sidewalk outside an elementary school in West Vancouver has been scrapped following pushback from nearby residents. As Travis Prasad reports, one parent is upset, saying children's safety is being put at risk all to preserve the feel of a neighbourhood.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some parents are pushing back after West Vancouver city council moved to scrap a planned sidewalk at an elementary school.

The sidewalk was proposed for Irwin Park Elementary following a municipal study that identified a gravel shoulder bordering one side of the school as a high priority for a safety upgrade.

Last week, West Vancouver’s mayor and council voted unanimously not to move ahead with the work following complaints from some neighbours who argued it was unnecessary.

Click to play video: 'B-Line bus won’t be stopping in West Vancouver'
B-Line bus won’t be stopping in West Vancouver

“What happened is when local residents found out about it, they kicked up a stink — first of all, they said, ‘It’s not required, it’s not necessary, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,’ they said, ‘We don’t want trees removed,'” said Jatinder Sidhu, the West Vancouver District parent advisory council traffic and safety representative.

Story continues below advertisement

“One would hope councillors can base policy on evidence, on thoughtful consideration, on analysis of what we need to do, and then implement policy. Unfortunately, a lot of people oppose things like change such as a sidewalk, citing anecdotes.”

The proposed sidewalk came after an extensive West Vancouver pedestrian network study, which highlighted the need for a 1.8-metre-side sidewalk on the 236-metre stretch of gravel.

Installation would have cost the district around $250,000, with another $50,000 coming from TransLink’s walking infrastructure program. The plan would have also included a paved parking area.

Click to play video: 'Noisy rallies held in West Vancouver over proposed bus route'
Noisy rallies held in West Vancouver over proposed bus route
Trending Now

“It didn’t have the support of neighbours and we thought, ‘Well, if we’re going to spend money, let’s spend it where it’s appreciated and perhaps needed a little bit more,'” West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“The school has sidewalks on three other sides that are utilized. This was not a high traffic zone, at least, members of council felt there are other areas of greater priority.”

The otherwise quiet street does get congested during drop-off and pickup times at the school, with vehicles at times bumper to bumper on the gravel shoulder as kids come and go from the school.

Sidhu says the situation is an accident waiting to happen.

“I think we always need to think about what are the things that we can change in order to make things safer and better,” he said.

“Sometimes those are very small changes, sometimes they require a bit of money like in this case.”

With the project now sidelined, city staff are looking for another project to direct the funding to.

More on BC
SchoolInfrastructureRoad Safetywest vancouverTraffic SafetySidewalkTraffic StudyWest Vancouver Mayorwest vancouver councilMark Sagerschool sidewalkwest vancouver sidewalk
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices