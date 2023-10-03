SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Click to play video: 'Decision Manitoba: Party leaders make final pitches ahead of election'
Decision Manitoba: Party leaders make final pitches ahead of election

Manitoba election results: Live numbers from the 2023 vote

It’s voting day in the Manitoba election as people head to the polls to cast their ballots.

Global News will have live coverage of the results on television, on radio on 680 CJOB and streaming on our Global News app and online starting when the polls close at 8 p.m.

Heather Stefanson could become the first woman to lead her party into victory in a general election. While Wab Kinew could become Canada’s first First Nations premier of a province.

See the graphic below for information on the popular vote.

Global News has been tracking the promises made by the parties throughout the campaign and has compiled all you need to know to make an informed decision in a Last-Minute Voters’ Guide.

You can keep an eye on the closest races below.

Wondering what’s going on in your particular riding? Check here.

Our live coverage will continue throughout the night with up-to-the-minute results.

More on Politics
politicsManitoba politicsManitoba ElectionHeather StefansonWab KinewDougald LamontManitoba Election 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
