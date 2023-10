Send this page to someone via email

After polls close in Tuesday’s Manitoba election and votes are tallied, Manitobans can watch and listen to live results as they roll in.

Global News at 6 p.m. will cover the news of the day with live election coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

Manitobans can also tune in to 680 CJOB for rolling coverage of the day and night, or watch on Globalnews.ca or the Global News app.