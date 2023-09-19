Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. man driving lawn tractor killed after being hit by car crossing roadway

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 10:02 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: Sept. 18'
Global News at 6 Halifax: Sept. 18
Global News at 6 Halifax from Sept. 18, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia man has died after he was hit by a car while riding a lawn tractor.

In a release, the RCMP said emergency personnel responded to the crash on Masstown Road in Debert shortly after 5 p.m.  Sunday.

“RCMP officers learned that a man, operating a lawn tractor, was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze travelling on the roadway,” the release said.

It said the operator of the lawn tractor, a 64-year-old man from Debert, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

The 60-year-old woman driving the sedan was not injured, it said.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and Masstown Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Nova Scotia CrimeNova Scotia PoliceNS highway crashNova Scotia death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices