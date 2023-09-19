N.S. man driving lawn tractor killed after being hit by car crossing roadway

See more sharing options

A Nova Scotia man has died after he was hit by a car while riding a lawn tractor.

In a release, the RCMP said emergency personnel responded to the crash on Masstown Road in Debert shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

“RCMP officers learned that a man, operating a lawn tractor, was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze travelling on the roadway,” the release said.

It said the operator of the lawn tractor, a 64-year-old man from Debert, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 60-year-old woman driving the sedan was not injured, it said.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and Masstown Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.