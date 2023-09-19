12-year-old girl arrested after student, 3 staff assaulted at Oshawa school

See more sharing options

Durham Regional Police say a 12-year-old girl is facing assault charges after several people were assaulted at a school in Oshawa. An officer also deployed a stun gun on the girl who was taken into custody.

Police said the assaults happened on Monday, at around 11:30 a.m., at Sir Albert Love Catholic School located on Wilson Road North.

A female student allegedly assaulted a student and three staff members including teachers, police said.

Investigators said that when officers arrived, the girl had fled but she was found “physically assaulting a female staff member in the school yard.”

That’s when an officer deployed a conductive energy weapon, commonly known as a taser, to “stop the assault,” police said.

The girl was arrested and is charged with assault and mischief.

Police said the interaction was captured on body cameras.

One of the victims in the assault was taken to hospital after being struck in the head, police said.