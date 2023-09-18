Condo suffers water damage from Kelowna, B.C. fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Sunday night condo fire on Richter Street in Kelowna, B.C., caused water damage to several units but little other harm.

The fire at 1740 Richter St. started at 8:45 p.m. and residents called in complaints about smoke in a hallway.

Platoon Capt. Robert Skeldon said the smoke was emanating from a single unit on the third floor with water in the hallway.

“Upon opening the unit door there had been an obvious fire with two sprinkler activations,” Skeldon said.

“There was no fire extension to the rest of the building, however, there was water damage to multiple units.”

A search was conducted to ensure all occupants were safely out of the building, and they were. In the end nobody was injured and the cause of the Kelowna condominium fire, though not suspicious in nature, is being investigated.