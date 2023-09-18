Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Condo suffers water damage from Kelowna, B.C. fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 7:36 pm
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. View image in full screen
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Sunday night condo fire on Richter Street in Kelowna, B.C., caused water damage to several units but little other harm.

The fire at 1740 Richter St. started at 8:45 p.m. and residents called in complaints about smoke in a hallway.

Platoon Capt. Robert Skeldon said the smoke was emanating from a single unit on the third floor with water in the hallway.

Click to play video: 'Fire erupts at Penticton condo complex fire amid B.C.’s heat wave'
Fire erupts at Penticton condo complex fire amid B.C.’s heat wave
Trending Now

“Upon opening the unit door there had been an obvious fire with two sprinkler activations,” Skeldon said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was no fire extension to the rest of the building, however, there was water damage to multiple units.”

A search was conducted to ensure all occupants were safely out of the building, and they were. In the end nobody was injured and the cause of the Kelowna condominium fire, though not suspicious in nature, is being investigated.

 

More on Canada
KelownaKelowna Fire DepartmentCondo fireRichter StreetOverflowPlatoon Capt. Robert Skeldonwater damage to condo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices