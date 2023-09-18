Menu

Canada

Pastor gets 60-day sentence for role in Alberta COVID border blockade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2023 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Pawlowski found guilty of two border blockade charges'
Pawlowski found guilty of two border blockade charges
Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski has been found guilty of mischief for his role in protests against COVID-19 public health measures. Quinn Campbell reports. – May 2, 2023
A Calgary pastor has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for his role in protests against COVID-19 public health measures that blocked Alberta’s main Canada-U.S. border crossing for more than two weeks.

But a judge in Lethbridge, Alta., gave Artur Pawlowski 60 days credit for time already served.

More than 200 supporters gathered outside the courthouse in Lethbridge, Alta., with some chanting “hold the line.”

In May, Pawlowski was found guilty of mischief and breaching a release order for his role in the blockade at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing in early 2022.

The Crown had sought a sentence of eight to 10 months, while defence lawyers were asking for time served.

During the trial, prosecutors said Pawlowski’s impassioned speech to truckers fanned the flames of unrest and convinced them to stay longer.

Click to play video: 'Controversial pastor denounces Danielle Smith'
Controversial pastor denounces Danielle Smith
