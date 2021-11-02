SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary pastor and brother appealing sanctions for violating COVID-19 rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2021 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Legal case against defiant Alberta pastor a difficult policy issue: Calgary law professor' COVID-19: Legal case against defiant Alberta pastor a difficult policy issue: Calgary law professor
WATCH (March 17): Lorian Hardcastle, a COVID-19 expert and assistant professor of law at the University of Calgary, joins Global's Joel Senick to discuss what implications could arise if an Edmonton-area pastor has some of his charges dropped for defying Alberta’s COVID-19 rules – Mar 17, 2021

A Calgary pastor and his brother are appealing sanctions they received for violating Alberta’s COVID-19 rules.

Justice Adam Germain issued the sanctions for civil contempt last month for Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid Pawlowski, which included stiff fines, periods of probation and paying Alberta Health Services costs.

Read more: Fines but no jail time for Alberta men guilty of violating COVID-19 rules

The two men, as part of their probation, were also ordered to include in any public speeches that criticize COVID-19 measures a reference to the fact their views are contradicted by the majority of scientific opinion.

Click to play video: 'Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested again' Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested again
Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested again – Sep 28, 2021

In their appeal, the two argue that the punishments are unreasonable, excessive and violate their Charter rights by forcing them to give opinions which are not their own.

Story continues below advertisement

They have already filed appeals of their convictions for civil contempt.

Read more: Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested again in Calgary

Artur Pawlowski was fined $23,000 and Dawid Pawlowski $10,000 plus an additional $20,000 in costs to Alberta Health Services for holding church services that flouted rules on masking and physical distancing.

Click to play video: 'Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations' Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations
Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations – May 17, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta Coronavirus tagAlberta Health Services tagAlberta health tagPublic health order tagcovid-19 measures tagCOVID-19 Rules tagCharter Rights tagAlberta Health Measures tagDawid Pawlowski tagJustice Adam Germain tagPastor Artur Pawlowski tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers