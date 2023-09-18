Menu

Crime

‘Wow’: Couple caught doing bedroom ‘activities’ while driving, Regina police say

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 11:58 am
The Regina Police Service is looking for help from the public in locating a maroon-coloured Nissan that was driving 183 km/h in a construction zone. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway.
A couple were caught in the act while driving in Regina over the weekend by police. File / Global News
Regina police caught a couple “engaging in activities better left for the bedroom” while driving down Albert Street over the weekend.

Constable Mike Seel took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday evening, saying a driver and a passenger were caught in the act while driving, adding they had lied about their names, had open alcohol in the vehicle, and the passenger wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Seel said there were $1,215 in fines handed out as well as a court summons.

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCourtRegina Police ServiceAlcoholFines
