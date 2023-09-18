‘Wow’: Couple caught doing bedroom ‘activities’ while driving, Regina police say

Regina police caught a couple “engaging in activities better left for the bedroom” while driving down Albert Street over the weekend.
Constable Mike Seel took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday evening, saying a driver and a passenger were caught in the act while driving, adding they had lied about their names, had open alcohol in the vehicle, and the passenger wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
Seel said there were $1,215 in fines handed out as well as a court summons.
